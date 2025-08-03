Kartik Aaryan shares clarification on the Pakistani restaurant event controversy Kartik Aaryan has been embroiled in a controversy over the invitation to a Pakistani restaurant event. Now, the actor's team has clarified the whole matter.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is in the headlines for the invitation to attend a Pakistani restaurant as a guest. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) sent him a letter, in which he was asked not to attend the event. Meanwhile, the actor's team has now shared an official response to the controversy.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan's name was linked to attending an event which is going to be held on August 15 in Houston, USA. Reportedly, he was invited to attend the event as a guest. The letter sent to the actor by FWICE read, 'Kartik Aaryan, your joining this program, even if unintentionally, works to hurt national sentiments. Also, it is against the guidelines applicable in the film industry.'

What did the Federation told the actor?

FWICE further wrote in its letter, 'Such international events are definitely a matter of pride for the country, but this event can create a conflict in national interests. Along with this, it also comes under the category of violating the instructions, which say that distance has to be maintained from Pakistani artists and institutions.'

FWICE believes that Kartik Aaryan represents the film industry and it is expected of him that he will support the national sentiments and the decision of the film industry. It is also mentioned in the letter that there is a possibility that Kartik will not have complete information about the organisers. Because of this, he is requested to immediately withdraw his name from this program.

Kartik Aaryan's team issued a statement

After the controversy over this matter increased, Kartik Aaryan's team issued an official statement. The note read, "Kartik Aaryan is not associated with this event in any capacity. He has never made an official announcement about participating in this event. We have contacted the organisers and requested to remove all promotional materials featuring his name and image."

Also Read: Love And War: Priyanka Chopra to work with SLB after 10 years in Ranbir-Alia starrer?