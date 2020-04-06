COVID-19: Chennai Express producer Karim Morani suspects mix-up of reports between daughters

Shaza Morani has worked as an assistant director for movies like Always Kabhi Kabhi and Happy New Year.

Film producer Karim Morani has suspected a mix-up between the medical reports of his daughters Shaza and Zoa after one of them tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Earlier in the day, Shaza Morani was tested positive. She is currently admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai while the other family members are in quarantine in Juhu.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Karim Morani said "It is true Shaza has been found to be coronavirus positive but she has no symptoms. We have admitted her to Nanavati hospital at the moment".

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka before the city announced lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Shaza Morani has worked as an assistant director for movies like Always Kabhi Kabhi and Happy New Year.

Karim Morani further said, "Yes Shaza Morani tested positive but has no symptoms for over a week she is fine, Zoa my other daughter has a few symptoms, however, tested negative, she will be retested. both have been admitted to Hospital in isolation and under observation. Shaza returned from Sri Lanka in early March and Zoa from Rajasthan mid-March. Both the girls have given the relevant information to the authorities".

Zoa, who was in Rajasthan till March 15, tested negative for COVID-19 but has been put in quarantine at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with her sister Shaza, who has tested COVID-19 positive.

Karim Morani has bankrolled movies such as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express besides co-producing Rohit Shetty's other directorial Dilwale. He was also the associate producer of Farah Khan's Happy New Year and Anubhav Sinha's Ra.One.

