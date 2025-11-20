Kareena Kapoor reacts to post where Karisma's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's sister slams Priya Sachdev Kareena Kapoor grabbed attention by reacting to a post featuring Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith. In the post, Sanjay Kapur's sister was seen slamming Priya Sachdev amid Sanjay Kapur's family property row.

The ongoing legal dispute over the late Sunjay Kapur's multi-crore assets has garnered attention from actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. For the unversed, Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, recently made strong allegations against Sunjay Kapur's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

In the video, Mandhira Kapur Smith can be seen expressing her outrage at the property dispute. What grabbed attention was Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction to the post. Read on to know the details.

Kareena Kapoor reacts to post showing Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira slamming Priya

The Crew actress liked a social media post featuring a clip from Mandhira Kapur Smith’s appearance on the podcast InControversial with Pooja Chaudhary, indicating her support for Mandhira's claims. Take a look at the screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's reaction below.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @INCONTROVERSIAL)Screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's reaction to a post

Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur slams Priya Sachdev

In the video, Mandhira expressed outrage that the family is being asked to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) over their own inheritance. The caption of the post reads, "If these people think we don’t know our own blood… THINK AGAIN." Said Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, as she sat down on InControversial to speak about the ongoing Rs 30,000 crore inheritance battle that has gripped headlines, courtrooms, and social media. From questioning the authenticity of the alleged Will, to calling out what she calls “impossible errors no brother would ever make”, Mandhira puts her version of this story on the table without filters. This isn’t gossip. This is part of an ongoing legal fight. And the stakes include legacy, lineage, her mother and future of two children at the centre of it all. You’ve read the articles. Now hear her stance (sic)."

