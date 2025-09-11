Did Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur just side with Karisma Kapoor in property dispute matter? A case related to the property and inheritance of businessman Sunjay Kapur at the Delhi High Court is gaining momentum. Now, Sunjay's sister siding with Karisma Kapoor and her kids has surprised people.

New Delhi:

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court directed Priya Sachdev Kapur, the second wife of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, to disclose all his assets. The court gave this direction on the petition filed by the children of Sanjay Kapoor's ex-wife and actress Karisma Kapoor.

This is a matter of property worth about Rs 30,000 crore. Surprisingly, this order by the Delhi High Court has also been welcomed by the businessman's sister, Mandhira Kapur.

Sunjay Kapur's sister shows faith in Indian judicial system

In a conversation with ANI, Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith said, 'I am very happy because finally the family will know something and they will have some information about anything. I believe in the Indian judicial system, so hopefully this will bring more clarity and transparency in everything.'

Mandhira on Karisma Kapoor's children

Mandhira also supported the petition of Karisma Kapoor's children. 'I stand with Samaira and Kian (Karisma Kapoor's children). Those who know about their relationship with their father (Sunjay Kapur) do not understand why the children are not included in his will; it is beyond comprehension. That is why I stand with them.'

Next hearing is in October

The High Court has registered a complaint filed by Karisma's daughter, Samaira Kapur and minor son, Kian, challenging the alleged will of their late father. The Delhi High Court issued notice to Sunjay Kapur's second wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, to share the details of the late businessman's movable and unmovable assets.

Senior lawyer Rajiv Nair, on behalf of Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, argued that the children have already been given property worth about Rs 1900 crore through the trust. Nair said that it is not necessary for the will to be registered and Priya Kapur is the last legal wife of Sunjay Kapur.

Now the next hearing in this case will be on October 9, 2025.

