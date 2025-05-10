Kareena Kapoor, Raveena Tandon among other Bollywood celebs react to India-Pakistan understanding Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon, have shared their reactions on their social media handles welcoming the India-Pakistan understanding on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Several Bollywood celebrities on Saturday shared their reactions and expressed their support on their respective social media handles after India and Pakistan reached an understanding today. Celebs from the Hindi film industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra, among others, took to their Instagram account and reacted to this. Take a look at their reactions below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and wrote, 'Rab Rakha, Jai Hind,' along with folded hands and the tricolour Indian national flag.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story

Raveena Tandon

Andaz Apna Apna actress Raveena Tandon shared an Instagram post with the caption, '#ceasefire But few things are pretty clear. I will support my country in ways that as a citizen I can. #mycountrymylife #bharatforever This has shown us who are friends and not. My country’s enemy is mine. The world must act against terrorism and fast.' In her Instagram note, she wrote, 'If this is true, then it’s a welcome decision. #ceasefire. But make no mistake, the day India bleeds again #statesponsoredterrorism it will be an act of war and then there will be hell to pay. The #IMF had better keep Track of where their money goes, the big powers may have sanctioned this loans to get thier earlier loans paid back or so that there is more ammunition bought or whatever. But now AND never should Bharat Bleed Again.'

Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra wrote, 'Om Namah Shivaay #Ceasefire,' along with folded hands and the tricolour Indian national flag.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story

Moreover, Bollywood celebs including Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have reposted the news on their Instagram stories.

