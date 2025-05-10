Aamir Khan’s first reaction on Pahalgam attack and ongoing India-Pakistan conflict is here | Watch Taare Zameen Par actor Aamir Khan reacted to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan reacted to the recent Pahalgam attack amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces conducted 'Operation Sindoor' at midnight on Wednesday. In a recent interview, Taare Zameen Par actor expressed his grief and condemned the horrific terrorist attack that took place on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This terror attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, and in response to this, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor earlier this week.

For the unversed, several terrorist hideouts and airbases have been destroyed in Pakistan amid strong retaliatory actions by the Indian Army through Operation Sindoor. Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, and Anupam Kher, expressed their grief and anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam through their social media handles and demanded justice.

Aamir Khan says 'nation wants justice'

In the interview, the Bollywood superstar said, 'We need justice and assurance that it won’t happen again, we believe in our government, they’ll take action on whoever has done this and bring them to justice.' Last month, prominent figures like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also took to their social media handles to express their views on the Pahalgam attack.

Take a look at Aamir Khan's first reaction to Pahalgam attack

Aamir Khan's work front

For those who don't know, the 60-year-old actor will be next seen in the comedy sports drama film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' alongside Rahul Kohli, Tiger Shroff, Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. As per the announcement made by the makers of the film, RS Prasanna's directorial will be released on June 20, 2025.

