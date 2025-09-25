Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Gulzar, starts shooting for Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures from the shoot of her upcoming film 'Daayra', directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. She also met Indian poet and lyricist Gulzar.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday announced her upcoming project 'Daayra' by sharing behind-the-scenes video from the sets. It must be noted that the upcoming movie 'Daayra' marks her 68th film. Kareena also posted pictures of herself meeting with the renowned songwriter Gulzar. For the caption, Kareena wrote, "One for the books Meeting Gulzar saab chalo for me sab kuch ho gaya."

Social media users and industry friends were quick to react to this post, with many calling it a "lovely photo". Saba Pataudi commented, "He's my favourite. Pls give my salaam." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Gulzar saab," along with a red heart emoji. One user wrote, "Legends together in one frame." The carousel post has garnered more than 153k likes and hundreds of comments ever since it was uploaded.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS moments from 'Daayra' shoot

In addition to this, Kareena also shared the behind-the-scenes from the first day of the shoot of the movie 'Daayra'. She captioned the post as "Day 1 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's work front

The 45-year-old actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film 'Singham Again', where she played the role of Avni Kamat Singham. The action thriller film features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and others in lead roles.

On the other hand, actor and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran, who primarily works in the Malayalam film industry, was last seen in the action thriller film 'Sarzameen', which was released on JioHotstar. The film also stars Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead roles. His notable films includes 'Ennu Ninte Moideen', 'The Goat Life', 'Lucifer', and 'Salaar'.

