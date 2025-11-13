Karan Johar urges paps to show sensitivity amid Dharmendra's discharge from hospital: 'Leave a family alone' Filmmaker Karan Johar lashed out at paparazzi over coverage of veteran actor Dharmendra's health. Taking to social media, he appealed for privacy for the actor and his family during this emotional time.

After Sunny Deol's public outburst, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his strong disapproval of the paparazzi's coverage of veteran actor Dharmendra's health. For the unversed, the veteran actor was discharged from the hospital and brought home by his family on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Johar appealed for privacy for the actor and his family, urging the media to respect their personal space during this emotional time. Read further to know what he said.

Karan Johar lashes out at paparazzi

In his Instagram story, Karan Johar wrote, "When basic courtesy and sensitivity leave our hearts and our actions, we know we are a doomed race." He further added, "PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much… Its heartbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed so massively to our cinema… this is not coverage, it's DISRESPECT! (sic)." Take a look below.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @KARANJOHAR)Screenshot taken from Karan Johar's Instagram story

Earlier on Thursday, Dharmendra's son, Sunny Deol, lashed out at paparazzi who had gathered outside their Juhu bungalow. In a video that surfaced online, Sunny Deol was seen scolding the media with folded hands, saying, "Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, aapke ghar mein bacche hain... Sharam nahi aati? (Don't you have parents at home? Don't you have any shame?)"

Dharmendra's health update

For the unversed, the 89-year-old actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for medical supervision and was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) on November 10, 2025. He spent more than ten days in the hospital and was brought home by his family on November 12. The official statement from the Deol family read, "Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

