Karan Johar's son Yash recreates Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba' hook steps, video goes viral | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bad Newz is releasing today, July 19, in cinemas. One of the songs from the film 'Tauba Tauba' is currently a chartbuster everywhere and trending high on social media as well. Netizens in huge numbers have created Reels on Instagram on the song. Now, Karan Johar's son Yash has also joined the trend and a video of him recreating the song's hook steps is doing rounds on the internet. The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle under the Stories section and shared a video of his son cutely doing the hook steps of 'Tauba Tauba'.

Soon after the song was unveiled by Bad Newz's makers, Vicky Kaushal received applause from his fans and colleagues for his dance moves. Actors like Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Salman Khan among others praised Vicky for his 'killer' moves.

About Bad Newz

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri will be seen in the lead roles. This film is a successor to the 2019 released Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari which showcases a comedy tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, witnessing unimaginable fatherhood situations with humour and chaos. The film's trailer promises an extreme emotional rollercoaster ride with rin-tickling humour.

Bad Newz is co-produced by Anand Tiwari alongside Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Ampritpal Singh Bindra. At the same time, the scripting is done by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja.

Movie Review

India TV's Aseem Sharma in his review for Bad Newz wrote, ''The story is good with a touch of fresh pairing of the trio, Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy. The film is a good watch, and you can definitely enjoy it with your family or your partner. Apart from the story and actors, the film also contains some of retro songs, including from Dharma Productions archives, which we bet will tickle your funny bone.''

