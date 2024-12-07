Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar admitted to Mumbai hospital, Manish Malhotra visits her

Follow us on Image Source : X Karan Johar's mother was admitted to Mumbai hospital on Friday

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar has been admitted to the hospital due to her health deterioration. According to the information received, Hiroo Johar was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on December 6. A video is going viral on social media and in this video, Karan Johar is seen leaving the hospital with his friend and popular designer Manish Malhotra. No other information about Hiroo Johar's health is yet available.

Karan Johar shares a close relationship with his mother Hiroo Johar. She has played an important role not only in Karan's personal life but also in shaping his values. Karan often acknowledges her as his anchor and guiding force. Over the years he has repeatedly expressed gratitude for the wisdom and strength she has given him, even publicly celebrating her life lessons on special occasions like his birthday. Moreover the filmmaker lives with her mother and childrean Yashi and Roohi at his Mumbai residence.

Karan's love for family and films

Karan has always defined a family together through his films. Most of the films produced under Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions are family dramas. Moreover, the filmmaker has also directed several films depicting family relations and their dynamics, one of them being Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Currently, the filmmaker is gearing for Dhadak 2 featuring Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri along with newly announced Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

