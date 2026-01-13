Karan Aujla's wife Palak shares romantic couple photo amid cheating allegations against Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla has come under the spotlight after a Canadian singer-actress accused the Punjabi rapper of being involved with her without disclosing that he was married. Amid the growing chatter, Aujla’s wife, Palak, shared a photo of the couple on social media.

Karan Aujla, Punjabi singer-rapper, who became a household name with the 2024 hit track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, has found himself at the centre of controversy. A Canadian-born rapper and actress, Ms Gori, accused him of being involved with her without disclosing that he was married. The allegations, which surfaced online over the past few days, have triggered intense discussion on social media. The singer and his team have remained silent so far.

Amid the growing chatter and unverified claims, Aujla’s wife, Palak Aujla, shared a photo of the couple on social media, a move that quickly drew attention given the timing of the . The post did not carry any statement or clarification, but it was widely read as a quiet response as the issue continued to unfold in public view.

What did Karan Aujla's wife, Palak Aujla, post?

In the sea of controversies, Karan Aujla's wife, Palak, posted a romantic photo of them together. While she didn't write anything in the comments, her photo spoke a thousand words.

Born Jaskaran Singh Aujla, Karan is married to Palak Aujla, a Canada-based makeup artist and an entrepreneur. The couple reportedly met during their teenage years and, after nearly a decade together, tied the knot in 2023 in Mexico. With Palak’s recent social media post coming amid the allegations, attention has once again shifted to Aujla’s personal life.

What is the Karan Aujla controversy?

The controversy began after a Reddit post went viral, featuring Ms Gori making serious claims against Aujla and his team members. The Canadian actress later reshared an Instagram reel posted by Abhishek Media, which carried news related to her allegations and Aujla, and added her own words through an Instagram Story. In the caption, she wrote, "This year has taught me a lot about being lied about in the media. It's made me realise how much my voice matters and how many men and women are silenced globally."

Ms Gori followed this up with several posts on her Instagram Stories, claiming that multiple influencers had reached out to her privately and told her that they too were being silenced by the Punjabi singer-rapper. One of her posts read, "When you speak the truth, people who benefit from silence will get uncomfortable. That's not your problem… Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability.won't participate in that pattern anymore. This is for every woman who's been taught to shrink, doubt herself, or carry blame that was never hers. You don't need permission to stand in your integrity. You don't need approval to speak clearly. Power doesn't yell. It doesn't chase. It stands. If you're a woman ready to rise, to learn how a grounded feminist leads with self-respect, clarity, and composure. This is how you take your power back."

In a subsequent post, Ms Gori said that she would be revealing further details during an interview scheduled for the following day, signalling that more claims could come into the public domain. As of now, neither Karan Aujla nor his team has issued any response to the allegations.

