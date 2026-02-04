Kapil Sharma takes subtle dig at 'gangsters' during Netflix event, asks crew to cut it in viral video Kapil Sharma drew attention at Netflix’s What Next event in Mumbai after making a subtle on-stage remark about gangsters. Here's what happened when he realised that it was being streamed live.

New Delhi:

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma attended Netflix’s What Next event in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, where a light moment on stage briefly turned serious. While interacting with the audience, Kapil made a subtle remark about recent threats directed at him, only to realise moments later that the event was being streamed live.

The comment came against the backdrop of a troubling episode from last year, when three firing incidents took place at Kapil’s cafe in Canada within four months.

What did Kapil Sharma say at the Netflix event?

Kapil Sharma was sharing the stage with Netflix India CEO Monika Shergill, who spoke warmly about the platform’s long association with him. Joking about their collaboration, she said, “Hamari nazar, India ki nazar toh bahut time se aap par hai, Kapil. Hopefully, 11 mulko ki police ki nazar nahi hone chahiye (We had our eyes set on you for a long time, as did India. Hopefully, police from 11 countries don’t).”

As the audience laughed, Kapil responded with a remark that hinted at his recent concerns. “Ek do mulkon ke gangster bhi lagey huye hain aaj kal (These days gangsters from one or two countries have their eyes on me too),” he said, without naming anyone directly.

Soon after, Kapil seemed to have realised the weight of what he had said. He then laughed it off and asked the videographers present to cut that part. Moments later, he realised that the event was being broadcast live and asked those around him how much more would be recorded.

Kapil Sharma reacts to the Canada cafe attack

During the promotions of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Kapil Sharma spoke about the three shooting incidents that took place at his Kap's Cafe in Canada. He said, "These incidents happened in Canada, in Vancouver. I think there were three shootings there... I think the police don't have the power to control things. But after that, when our case happened, it went to the federal court... There was a discussion in the Canadian Parliament... I received calls from many people saying that all this was already going on there, but after the shooting at my cafe became news, the police are taking steps to significantly improve the law and order situation... I never feel like this in Mumbai or in my country. There's no one like our Mumbai Police... After all the gunfire there, we saw a bigger opening in our cafe... If God is with you, everything is fine..."

On the work front, Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show has been renewed for Season 5.

Also read: Netflix India 2026 lineup Highlights: Maa Behen, Lust Stories 3, Mismatched S4 and Mamla Legal Hai 2 announced