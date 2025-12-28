Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in January 2026 after Dhurandhar rage Kapil Sharma's comedy drama film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 struggled at the box office because of limited screens and Dhurandhar's popularity. Now, the film will re-release on big screens in January 2026. Read on for more details.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma returned to the big screen with the sequel to his 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, on December 12, 2025, a week after the release of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar.

Despite receiving positive responses from both the audience and critics, the movie failed to perform well at the box office due to limited screen availability, impacted by ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases.

Limited screen availability impacts Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2's box office performance

Now, the makers of the romantic comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 have decided to re-release the film in theatres in January 2026. The press release states, "Even with limited screens, Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed to make audiences laugh, entertain, and relive the franchise’s charm with its light-hearted comedy and situational humour. Keeping the ongoing excitement of the fans in mind, Producer Mr. Ratan Jain has decided to re-release the film in January 2026."

Impact of Dhurandhar on Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Talking about its box office collection, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 opened with Rs 1.85 crore on its first day. On Day 2, the movie saw an increase of 35.14%, earning Rs 2.5 crore. On Day 3, it earned Rs 2.9 crore but then saw a dip of 68.97% on its first Monday, earning Rs 0.9 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie's total business stands at Rs 11.9 crore, until the second Monday. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, opened with Rs 28 crore and went on to earn Rs 668 crore within 23 days of its release.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in January 2026

Audiences will be able to see Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on the big screen again in January 2026. However, the official release date has not been announced yet.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Cast and production details

The film is written and directed by Anukalp Goswami and stars Kapil Sharma, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Warina Hussain and Parul Gulati in the pivotal roles. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Abbas Mustan Films Production.

