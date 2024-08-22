Kantara to Tumbbad: 5 films that brought back the glory of folklore culture to Indian cinema

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 films that brought back glory of folklore culture to Indian Cinema

To celebrate World Folklore Day 2024, let's delve into the rich fabric of Indian mythology through these five captivating Bollywood films. Each film offers a unique perspective on ancient tales, bringing them alive with stunning visuals and compelling storylines.

Munjya

The story of the film focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore. The VFX of the film is captivating much applause from the audience, for which Prime Focus Group was responsible. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari, Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin famed actor Mona Singh are seen playing lead roles in the film.

Kantara

The thriller 'Kantara' (2022), directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, is based on the customs and mythology of coastal Karnataka. It blends the beliefs and customs of the land with stories of man versus nature and land politics. The actor recently won the National Award for the film, and a sequel to the same is also in the works, which will be released next year.

Tumbbad

'Tumbbad' (2019), directed by Rahil Anil Brave and starring Sohum Shah, is a horror film that combines mythology and terror and tells the story of a man who finds a hidden treasure in his ancestral home in Maharashtra. A curse on his family and village is released by the wealth.

Lagaan

Lagaan (2001), directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is a brilliant film that brilliantly weaves historical drama with folklore. To escape heavy taxation, a group of villagers in the film set in colonial India challenge their British captors to a cricket match. The story of the film, which is based on historical fiction and stars Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh and an incredibly talented cast, embodies the essence of traditional Indian storytelling, showing courage, community and resilience.

Jodhaa Akbar

Another film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker that is set in medieval India is 'Jodhaa Akbar' (2008). The film tells the famous story of Mughal emperor Akbar and his Rajput queen Jodhaa. It showcases the great cultural exchange between two different cultures by combining the grandeur of Mughal architecture and historical facts with romantic mythology. The appeal of the film is further enhanced by its grand scope and lovely soundtrack composed by A.R. Rahman.

