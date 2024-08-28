Kantara, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to The Crow, films releasing in PVR this Friday

Follow us on Image Source : TMBD Films releasing in PVR this Friday

This week's movie lineup is packed with excitement, from spine-chilling horrors to nostalgic favourites. With a strong focus on horror, it’s clear that scares and throwbacks are taking centre stage! The Crow makes a dramatic return, with Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven, a musician resurrected for revenge, directed by Rupert Sanders. Afraid, a sci-fi horror from Blumhouse, delves into the dangers of technology as a smart home assistant turns deadly. To round out the lineup, classic films are returning to select screens across India. Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) brings back the quirky supernatural comedy, while Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) revisits a timeless love story. Last but not the least, Kantara is making a comeback in Hindi, allowing more viewers to enjoy this award-winning cinematic gem. With such a diverse range of films, there’s something for everyone.

The Crow

Darkness descends once more as The Crow soars back into theatres this week, reigniting the legacy of Eric Draven three decades after Brandon Lee’s unforgettable portrayal. This highly anticipated revival sees Bill Skarsgård donning the iconic black feathers, embodying the tortured musician resurrected to avenge the brutal murders of himself and his fiancée, portrayed by the enigmatic FKA twigs. This adaptation, directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman), stays true to James O’Barr’s acclaimed 1989 comic book series, blending gothic horror with supernatural heroism in a hauntingly beautiful narrative.

Afraid

Dive into a world where technology meets terror in Afraid, a sci-fi horror thriller arriving in theaters this week. Directed by Chris Weitz and produced by Blumhouse, the studio behind some of the most iconic horror franchises like The Exorcist and Insidious, as well as recent hits such as M3GAN and The Purge. This film delves into the sinister possibilities of the smart home revolution. Afraid is a chilling exploration of what happens when cutting-edge technology takes a deadly turn. Starring John Cho as Curtis, a marketing executive, and Katherine Waterston, the story begins with Curtis’s family being chosen to test a revolutionary AI-powered digital assistant named AIA.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi

Feel the excitement of high-stakes soccer like never before with Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, the latest anime sensation arriving in theaters this week, courtesy of PVR INOX Pictures. Directed by Shunsuke Ishikawa and produced by studio 8-Bit, this film offers a fresh take on the beloved Blue Lock series by focusing on Seishiro Nagi, an exceptionally talented yet unmotivated high schooler. Based on the spinoff manga illustrated by Kota Sannomiya, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is a prequel that dives into Nagi’s unexpected entry into the high-stakes Blue Lock Project.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Get ready for an exhilarating experience with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, an action-packed thriller that brings together the Natural Star Nani and director Vivek Athreya. From the producers of RRR, this film boasts a stellar cast, including Priyanka Arul Mohan, S. J. Suryah, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. Fresh off his blockbuster hits Dasara and Hi Nanna, Nani delivers a mesmerizing performance, capturing the fine balance between law and vengeance in his most ambitious film yet.

Pad Gaye Pange

Experience a heartwarming and hilarious journey with Pad Gaye Pange. This unique comedy-drama introduces Shastri Ji, a retired and jovial math teacher, and Ayush, a bank manager, who are both blindsided by an unexpected cancer diagnosis. What follows is a whirlwind of comical chaos, from a failed suicide attempt to a bold bank fraud and a startling medical mix-up. Amidst these misadventures, Shastri Ji and Ayush find themselves in laugh-out-loud situations that also explore deeper themes of love, loss, and the unpredictability of life. With an ensemble cast featuring Samarpan Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Faisal Malik, and Varsha Rekhate, Pad Gaye Pange is directed by Santosh Kumar. This film promises to deliver a perfect blend of humour, drama, and unexpected twists, leaving audiences both entertained and deeply moved.

Sensory-Friendly Screening of Inside Out 2

Experience Inside Out 2 in supportive Sensory-Friendly Screenings, available in 15 select cinemas across the country. Offering a comfortable and inclusive movie experience for people with autism and special needs. These screenings feature slightly dimmed lights and softer sound levels. Guests are encouraged to move around and express themselves freely, making it an ideal outing for those who find traditional cinema settings challenging.

Kantara (Hindi re-release)

Rediscover the magic of Kantara as it makes a comeback to theatres in Hindi! Originally a Kannada blockbuster, this film masterfully combines folklore, spirituality, and gripping drama against the vibrant backdrop of coastal Karnataka. Kantara has already captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and breathtaking visuals, earning it widespread acclaim. The film led the charge at the National Awards, winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for Rishab Shetty and Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Now, with its re-release in Hindi, even more viewers can enjoy this award-winning cinematic gem on the big screen.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (re-release)

Relive the magic of romance as Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein returns to cinemas this week! Starring R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan, this beloved classic tells the story of Maddy, a charming yet mischievous young man who falls deeply in love with Reena, a beautiful woman engaged to another. Determined to win her heart, Maddy pretends to be her fiancé and sets off on a heartfelt journey of love, deception, and redemption. With its captivating storyline, unforgettable performances, and a soundtrack filled with superhit songs like Zara Zara and Sach Keh Raha Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remains a timeless favourite that promises to reignite the nostalgia and romance for audiences once again.

Beetlejuice (re-release)

Also making a return to the big screen is Beetlejuice (1988), Tim Burton’s quirky supernatural comedy about a mischievous ghost who wreaks havoc in the afterlife. With Michael Keaton delivering a career-defining performance as the outrageous ghost Beetlejuice, alongside Winona Ryder and Alec Baldwin, this cult classic combines dark humour with inventive visual effects to create an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film’s eccentric characters and unique blend of spooky and hilarious moments make it a must-watch for fans of supernatural comedies.

Also Read: Ulajh to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, 7 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024