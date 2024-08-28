Ulajh to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, 7 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB 7 biggest Bollywood flops of 2024

This year in 2024, many films were released till August, but most of them flopped. The audience was also very sad to see these flop films. Where films like Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD had a monstrous run at the box office, several other films proved to be super flop films of this year. In the list of these flop films, the most flop films belong to Akshay Kumar. So let's have a look at 7 biggest flops of 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was released on the occasion of Eid. According to media reports, the film collected only 64 crores at the box office. This film is one of Akshay's flop films this year. The film was made with a whopping budget of Rs 350.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's unfortunate flop film Maidaan is also a part of this list. Made on a budget of 522 crores, the film was able to earn only

Rs 52.29 crore globally.

Khel Khel Mein

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor and Pragya have played important roles in 'Khel Khel Mein'. This is Akshay's third film which has flopped this year. This film was released in theaters on 15 August. The film is currently running in theaters but it is competing with 'Stree 2' at the box office. Although 'Veda' was also released in theaters along with this film, but it also could not do anything special at the box office.

Sarfira

'Sarfira' Akshay Kumar's film 'Sarfira' was also one of his flop films this year. According to media reports, this film earned only 21 crores. The film was made at an estimated overall budget of Rs 100 crore.

Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor played an important role in the film 'Ulajh' released on 2 August. This film did not do well at the box office. According to media reports, this film was able to do business of only 11 crores at the box office.

Veda

The pairing of John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in 'Veda' also failed to make a special place in the hearts of the audience. The film was released in theaters on 15 August. Although Sharvari Wagh's acting was praised on social media, the film is not able to do anything special at the box office.

Merry Christmas

No one liked the pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. In January, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film 'Merry Christmas' fared very badly at the box office and this film also proved to be a flop like the rest of the films. Made on 60 crores, the film earned only 26 crores at the box office.

