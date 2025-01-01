Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar is now cancer-free, wife Geetha Shivarajkumar expresses gratitude | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar is now cancer-free

Kannada film actor Shiva Rajkumar who was last seen in films like Bhairathi Ranagal and Captain Miller made a big revelation on Wednesday. He revealed in an Instagram video that he is cancer-free now after undergoing surgery for gall bladder cancer at Miami Cancer Institute (MCI) in the US on December 24, 2024. After the update about the successful surgery, fans were eagerly waiting for news from the superstar about his health, Shiva Rajkumar and his wife Geetha took to Instagram to share the good news.

In an Instagram post, Geetha Shivarajkumar announced that Shivarajkumar is cancer-free. She said, “Happy New Year to everyone. Due to your prayers, all the reports of Dr. Shiva Rajkumar have come negative. Even the pathology report has come negative, and he is now officially cancer-free, We express our gratitude for the prayers of the fans."

