Kangana Ranaut will be the FIRST woman to burn Ravan's effigy at Delhi's Luv Kush Ramleela | WATCH

Kangana Ranaut, who is promoting her upcoming film Tejas, will be the first woman to burn Ravan's effigy at the popular Luv Kush Ramleela in Delhi. The actor shared the news through a video on Instagram.

In the video, the actor said in Hindi, "Namaste friends. I am coming to Lal Quila's Ram Leela on October 24 to burn Ravan's effigy and establish the victory of good over evil. Besides, my film Tejas, which is based on the Indian Air Force, is releasing on October 27. Please watch the film. Jai Shree Ram."

Sharing the video, Ranaut wrote, "In the 50 years of history of the event, held annually at the Red Fort this will be first time a woman will set the effigy of Ravana on fire. Jai Shri Ram."

Ramlila Committee President, Arjun Kumar said, “This year Kangana will attend the Dussehra celebration in the national capital on October 24 and will participate in the Ravan Dahan."

He added," Actors like stars Rajniesh Duggall, Brijendra Kala, Aanchal Munjal, and Abhishek Duhan from the upcoming movie Mandali also attended Luv Kush Ramlila this year. Actresses like Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, and Bhagya Shree who will seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video Movie came to attend Ramlila."

