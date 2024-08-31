Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat: 'Queen' star defends her remarks on Bollywood stars, says 'most of them..'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat

Versatile actress and now a full-time politician Kangana Ranaut appeared on the popular news television show, Aap Ki Adalat, wherein she was questioned on several topics by India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. She is known in the Hindi film industry for being a vocal star and putting out her views on major socio-political issues and incidents. Returning to Aap Ki Adalat after nine long years, Kangana Kangana Ranaut defended her remarks in which she had said that most of the stars are busy discussing 'cars and money, and most of them were mad, stupid and dumb'.

Kangana said, "Yes, I said this, and I stand by my words. Do Bollywood guys speak about Shakespeare? Or, preservation of arts? Whenever they meet, they gossip about 'I bought this watch, this car...Some of them are involved in drugs, TADA case, Hawala, flesh trade, Me Too cases, and yet, I am being painted by them as evil....I spent 20 years in the industry."

Not only this, she talked about her remark on Ranbir Kapoor where she described him as a skirt chaser. When veteran journalist Rajat Sharma asked Kangana, ''You described Ranbir Kapoor as a skirt chaser?'' In reply the 'Tanu Weds Manu' star said, ''You are saying as if he is Swami Vivekananda.''

India TV's Chairman Rajat Sharma questioned Kangana whether Ranbir offered her a movie, the Member of Parliament replied, ''Yeah, Mere Ghar Aa Gaya Tha (He came to my house). Okay, in industry you cannot single out who is in how much water.''

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in a political biographical film Emergency wherein she will portray the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 6, 2024. It also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.

Watch the full interview here: