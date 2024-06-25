Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' trailer is here to wipe out traces of corruption | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOTS Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' trailer is out now

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be seen in two big films this year. One is Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and the other is Indian 2. While Kalki is all set to release this Thursday. the makers of Indian 2 have finally shared the trailer of this film. With this sequel, Kamal Haasan has returned to the role of a freedom fighter after 28 years and is seen eliminating the corrupt. The glimpse of the story seen in the trailer has increased the enthusiasm of the fans for the film even more. After watching the trailer, the audience is praising Kamal Haasan and director Shankar for giving stylish and grand commercial entertainment on serious social issues.

Watch the trailer here:

'Indian 2' will be a high-octane thriller

The trailer of 'Indian 2' shows Kamal Haasan performing modern stunts with his signature Varma Kalai martial art, as well as a great story centred on corruption. The action sequences are massive and visually stunning, promising a high-octane thriller. The story of the film revolves around a freedom fighter named Veerasekaran Senapathy, who tries his best to fight against corruption in the system. Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' is being touted as one of the best thrillers in recent times. The film is a sequel to the 1996 Tamil blockbuster 'Indian'.

About the film

'Indian 2' will be the first major release in the second half of this year. Kamal Haasan plays the lead role, while Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth play the second leads. Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, the film has created significant anticipation. The promotional campaign of the film is now in full swing, with the trailer being released today in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. The film's release date has been set for July 12, 2024.

