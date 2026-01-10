Kamal Haasan's strong stance on Thalapathy's Jana Nayagan certification row: Principled relook is required Kamal Haasan took to his X account to share an official note on Thalapathy's Jana Nayagan certification row. Scroll further to read the long note.

Jana Nayagan certification row has been the talk of the town this week. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, was to be released worldwide on January 9. However, due to certification dispute with Censor Board of Film Certification in India, the movie could not released this Friday, disappointing fans, makers and it's distributors.

Moreover, the legal procedures on January 9 at Madras High Court also came as a shock for fans and the movie's makers. By the Friday night, the makers also showed faith in the judiciary and apologised to Thalapathy fans for the delay. However, the damage done is even more greater than that and seems like now the Tamil, Telugu actors are also getting involved in the matter. India's original Pan India star, Kamal Haasan, has now taken to his X account to share an official note on the matter.

What did Kamal Haasan write?

Kamal Haasan, the member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha shared an official note for, 'For Art, For Artists, For the Constitution,' which read, 'India's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy.'

The veteran actor further wrote, 'Cinema is not the labour of an individual alone but the collective effort of an ecosystem of writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors, and small businesses whose livelihoods depend on a fair and timely process.'

Principled relook at the certification processes is required: Kamal Haasan

Making a strong statement, the actor-director and producer further wrote, 'When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect. What is required now is a principled relook at the certification processes with defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit.'

Kamal Hassan appeals for unity within the industry

At the end of the long note, the veteran actor wrote, 'This is also a moment for the entire film industry o unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue with our government institution. Such reform with safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional value and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people, Kamal Haasan.'

