Kalki 2898 AD Twitter Review: Netizens laud Prabhas-starrer, call it 'Hollywood level blockbuster'

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan in key role

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, is finally out in cinemas. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's release ever since its announcement. Since the first show of the pan-India film is currently running in theatres, people watching the first day first show of Kalki 2898 AD are putting out their first hand reviews on social media. Scroll down and get a brief idea about the film from the audience watching it in cinemas.

Twitter reaction of Kalki 2898 AD

One user called the film a 'Hollywood level blockbuster' and wrote, ''2000 Crores, Hollywood level and World Blockbuster JAI REBEL STAR.''

Calling Kalki 2898 AD 'epic', another one wrote, ''#Kalki2898AD Interval - it's EPIC during scenes inspired by our epics & prophecy... Ahm the start and just before Interval Bich ke kuch scenes chote hote to perfect ho jata but still... Going really good so far.''

Another X user reviewed the film and wrote, ''Almost 30mins of Mahabharatam sequence, each & every frame will be divine & Magical.''

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also reviewed Kalki 2898 AD and called it, 'spectacular'. ''#Kalki2898AD has substance, style, fantastic second half AND #Prabhas in supreme form... #NagAshwin creates a world that's breathtaking and brilliantly unique... Get ready for TSUNAMI at the #BO,'' he wrote.

He also praised the director and gave a shoutout to the action sequence between Amitabh and Prabhas. ''Director #NagAshwin conjures up a world that combines several breathtaking episodes with visual brilliance... His interpretation of the good versus bad saga - garnished with stunning VFX - is sure to leave you awestruck... Would like to make a special mention of the action between #AmitabhBachchan and #Prabhas. It’s mind-boggling.''

Praising the film director and its music director another user wrote, ''@nagashwin7,you achieved the ultimate director's goal by immersing us into your world. @Music_Santhosh, your music is outstanding & it made more impactful with visuals. @VyjayanthiFilms thanks for making this beautiful masterpiece of cinema in Telugu.''