'Can’t change what happened': Nag Ashwin posts cryptic note after Deepika Padukone exits Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was initially set to star in the sequel to the most anticipated film 'Kalki 2898 AD', has now exited the project. The news of her exit from the film has shocked many fans. However, the director Nag Ashwin has reacted to it by sharing a cryptic note on social media.

And just when everyone was starting to process it, director Nag Ashwin posted something cryptic on social media, which made fans wonder if it had something to do with Deepika’s exit from the project. While Ashwin didn’t directly address what happened, his post definitely felt like it was a response to the situation.

Nag Ashwin shares cryptic note on Instagram

Taking to the Instagram handle, Nag Ashwin re-shared a video of Lord Krishna's entry scene from the sci-fi action epic film 'Kalki 2898 AD', initially shared by a fan page. He wrote, "You can't change what happened, but you can choose what happens next."

Director Nag Ashwin shared a cryptic Instagram story featuring a powerful dialogue from Kalki 2898 AD. His note, "You can't change what happened but you can choose what happens next," came after news of Deepika's exit.

