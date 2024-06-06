Kabir Khan drops major hint about sequel of Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the most loved films by actor Salman Khan. The film captivated love from the audience for its powerful storyline and compelling characters. The film was also massively successful at the box office. Fans have been eagerly demanding the sequel of this blockbuster for years. Now, the director of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan, recently opened up about his plans for the sequel. In an interview with Connect Cine, the director said that he often hears the demand to bring the character of Bajrangi on the screen again.

He also mentioned that the OG film revolved around Munni, played by Harshaali Malhotra, and the story and the character arc came to an end and now they are thinking of bringing other interesting ways to take the narrative forward.

"If you ask me abhi kuch hai script k level pe toh nahi. Ideas hai and there are many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward. (If you ask me if there's any script ready currently. There are ideas and have many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward)," he said.

About the film

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in theatres in 2015 and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The story of the film revolves majorly around a man, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl back to her country by any means.

On the box office, the film was declared a huge blockbuster and minted over Rs 900 crore worldwide and was also the highest-grossing film of that year. Bajrangi Bhaijaan also bagged the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

