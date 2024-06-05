'They are jealous of the fact...', Shekhar Suman reacts to Pakistani trolls on Heeramandi

Follow us on Image Source : SHEKHAR SUMAN'S INSTAGRAM Shekhar Suman reacts to Pakistani trolls on Heeramandi

Shekhar Suman has been active in films since the 80s. The actor, who has played different characters in his career, has gone from judging comedy shows to bringing his talk show. Shekhar Suman is also well-liked for his sense of humour and does not shy away from speaking his heart out. He was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi where he played the character of Nawab Zulfiqar. Now recently, Shekhar Suman has expressed his reaction to the criticism the series is receiving from Pakistan and has responded to those who questioned its authenticity.

Pakistan is jealous, says Shekhar Suman

When Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1, many people criticised it saying that the real struggle of the courtesans living in Heeramandi, Lahore has not been shown, but an attempt has been made to portray them only in a glamorous way. The series also received criticism from Pakistanis, to which Shekhar Suman has now responded. "Some people from the neighbouring country are jealous of the fact that why did they made this web series. Brother, you could have made it and why are you discussing our 'Heeramandi', we do not talk about your films. We do not even know whether you have made anything or not," said the actor.

Let us tell you that Shekhar Suman played the role of Nawab Zulfiqar in Heeramandi, who is Manisha Koirala's sahab. His son Adhyayan Suman has played his younger version in it and along with that he has also played the role of Nawab Zorawar.

About the series

The title of the series is based on the red-light district of 'Heeramandi' in Lahore (present-day Pakistan) during the pre-partition era. The show revolves around the power struggle between the courtiers, nawabs and British officers of Heeramandi in the 1920-1940s. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution against British colonialism. 'Heeramandi' is available for streaming on Netflix. Recently the second season of the series has also been confirmed.

