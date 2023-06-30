K-Pop group TWICE’s Sana collapses on stage after performance; causes concerns for fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TWICE member Sana collapses on stage

TWICE are currently on their Ready To Be world tour in North America and have completed more than half of their scheduled concerts. But, seems like their busy schedule is taking a toll on their health. Recently, a video of Sana went viral on social media, showing her collapse at the end of a song during a recent concert. Sana has been giving it her all on stage and attracting attention since the start of the tour. However, fans expressed concern for the star after noticing how skinny she appeared compared to previous videos.

After performing Talk That Talk, the group waved to fans before the final portion of the show. Sana can be seen in the centre of the five women. When the stage lights go off, Sana almost immediately collapses on the ground, falling on her hands and knees. Before the clip ends, the other members move towards her to help.

Fortunately, Sana later returned to stage for the encore after likely taking medication during the break. Fans also noticed member Dahyun, who was standing near her when she fell. Hugging Sana during the encore.Netizens were deeply affected by the incident and expressed their worries for Sana after the concert. The fans are hoping that she can find solace and rest before the upcoming shows.

As the K-pop group TWICE continues their tour, it is crucial that the members receive the proper rest and recuperation they need. The collective concern from fans highlights the importance of artist well-being in the demanding world of entertainment.

For the unversed, TWICE is a K-pop group of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Twice was formed under the television programme Sixteen in 2015 and debuted on October 20, 2015, under the agency JYP Entertainment. TWICE rose to fame in 2016 with their single Cheer Up, which became the song of the year and won several music awards. They also performed hit songs including TT, Set Me Free, and The Feels, among others.

