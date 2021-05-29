Image Source : TWITTER/@MYGSROCKSTAR K-pop band BTS shares special message for Indian fans in Hindi

The most popular K-pop band, BTS, enjoys a massive fanbase around the world. Their ARMY never fails to overwhelm them with the love they bestow on the group.In the last few years, BTS has carved a niche for itself around the world by releasing some of the most happening songs. Their latest Butter has been breaking all records. Not just across the seas, BTS enjoys a huge fan following in India as well. While the 7 member boy band hasn't visited India yet, last year they expressed their hope to travel to the country post the Covid pandemic. BTS, consisting RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has now shared a message for their Indian fans in Hindi.

During an interview with an Indian media house, BTS shared a special message for their fans in the country. In the teaser, the boys were seen greeting fans with the traditional 'namaste'. Speaking in Hindi, they said, "Indian BTS Army, aap humare dil mein rehte hai (Indian BTS Army, you are in our hearts)."

Earlier when asked if there was a message for the ARMY in the country amid the pandemic, member V told PTI in an email interaction, "Our prayers are with India. Stay strong ARMY and let's never lose hope."

The South Korean music sensation BTS recently released their second English single "Butter". The groovy disco-pop summer track smoothly crossed 113 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, besting the 98.3 million public views counter-mark for the band's Grammy-nominated maiden English single "Dynamite".

In the run-up to the release of "Butter", BTS floated the concept art of the song which had a melting heart at its centre. Asked what was the idea behind this single, Jimin (25) said the members were looking for a song with a summer vibe, something they could enjoy with everyone.

"We wanted a summer song that we can enjoy together with ARMY and everyone. And 'Butter' was the perfect fit," he said. "It's a song brimming with the charms of BTS, so I hope everyone enjoys it!" V, 25, added.