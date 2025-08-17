Jyoti Chandekar, veteran Marathi actress, dies at 68 due to prolonged illness Jyoti Chandekar's daughter, Tejaswini Pandit, took to her Instagram stories to share the sad news with the world. Chandekar's last rites will be performance today in Mumbai.

New Delhi:

Famous Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar died on Saturday night at the age of 68. She was known for her character of Poorna Aji in the serial Tharla Taar Mag. Her daughter and actress Tejaswini Pandit, has confirmed the death of her mother.

The actor who made her debut with the film Kedar Shinde's Aga Bai Arrecha! also shared information about when her mother Jyoti Chandekar's last rites will be performed.

Last rites will be performed today

Jyoti Chandekar's daughter, Tejaswini Pandit, shared a picture of her mother on her Instagram story and wrote, 'It is with great sadness that I and all of us have to inform you that our beloved actress Jyoti Chandekar has passed away. Her last rites will be performed on August 17 at 11 am.'

Jyoti Chandekar was suffering from an age-related illness

So far, the clear cause of Jyoti Chandekar's death has not been revealed. But reportedly, she was undergoing treatment for age related illness for the last few days and she died after a long illness. The news of her death has brought a wave of mourning in the entire Marathi industry. People associated with the Marathi television world are remembering Jyoti Chandekar and are also paying tribute.

A look at Jyoti Chandekar's work

Jyoti is most recognised for her performance as 'Sindhutai's' mother in the 2010 film Mee Sindhutai Sapkal. The film was widely praised, and both the crowd and all of the critics praised her performance. Jyoti is also well-known for her roles in Ticha Umbartha, Deva Ek Atrangi (2017) and Guru (2016). Throughout her five-decade career, Jyoti acted in several Marathi dramas, films, and television shows.

Jyoti Chandekar's daughter, Tejaswini Pandit, is also a well-known actress in the Marathi film industry. Both of them worked together in the award-winning film 'Ticha Umbartha' directed by Deepti Ghonsikar, in which Jyoti played the role of Tejaswini's mother-in-law. Both of them received a lot of praise for their acting.

