This actor's 9 films ran in theatres for 25 weeks, his name is registered in Guinness Book of World Records Krishna Kondke also known as Dada Kondke gave 9 superhit films which ran in theatres for 25 weeks.

Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna to Malayalam star Mohanlal are known for dominating theatres for weeks. Their films used to run in theatres for 25 to 40 weeks. But there is also a superstar, whose 9 films ran in theatres for 25 weeks.

After taking over the Indian box office for weeks, that too multiple times, his name was also registered in the Guinness Book of World Records. If you don't know, then let us tell you that this superstar is none other than the uncrowned king of Marathi cinema, Dada Kondke.

Who was Dada Kondke?

Born in a simple Konkan family in Lalbaug, Mumbai, on August 8, 1932, Dada Kondke's real name was Krishna Kondke. He was known for his comic timing as well as double-meaning dialogues. Dada Kondke's childhood days were spent in a chawl in Naigaon and that became a part of his personality.

Due to the poor financial condition of his family, he started working in Apna Bazaar. Later, he joined the Seva Dal band, which was his first step into the field of art. He began his film career in 1969 with Bhalji Pendharkar's film Tambdi Maati. Two years later, in 1971, Songadya made him a star overnight. The simplicity and comedy of his character 'Namya' in this film made the audience crazy.

When his name was registered in Guinness Book of World Records

After this, he appeared in films like Pandu Havaldar, Andhala Marto Dola, Ram Ram Gangaram, and Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya, which made him the uncrowned king of Marathi cinema. So much so that 9 of his films remained a hit in theatres for 25 weeks, for which his name was registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Dada's films were characterised by their double-meaning dialogues and bold titles, such as Andheri Raat Mein, Diya Tere Haath Mein and Khol De Meri Jubaan. The titles and dialogues would become a challenge for the censor board, but Dada's cleverness and political influence saved his films from being banned.

He made Marathi as well as Hindi and Gujarati films. His production company, Kamakshi Productions, gave many hit films with actors like Usha Chavan, Mahendra Kapoor and Ram-Lakshman.

