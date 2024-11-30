Justin Bieber, Hailey share November photo dump with baby Jack | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The couple tied the knot in September 2018

Global star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, who welcomed their first child earlier this year in August, shared a series of adorable pictures and videos of themselves along with their son Jack Blues Bieber. In the first picture of the post shared by Hailey on her Instagram handle, the couple can be seen enjoying a long walk with their baby somewhere alongside a farm. ''November aka the best month of the year,'' Hailey wrote in the caption.

See the post:

Justin and Hailey announced the birth of their first child on their social media accounts. Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin wrote, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Hailey also shared the same photo to her Instagram Stories soon afterward with the child's name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

The couple first revealed that they were expecting a child in May 2024, announcing the good news on Instagram. A representative for Hailey shared that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time.

Before Justin Bieber officially announced the pregnancy earlier this year, the couple had been in the news over pregnancy rumours in recent years. Hailey used to quash such rumours on several occasions.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set in Bluffton, South Carolina.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Salman Khan's Sikandar on Eid to Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 on I-Day: 2025 Bollywood films' release dates

Also Read: Ananya Panday REVEALS why she wants her father Chunky Panday to delete his Instagram account