Ananya Panday REVEALS why she wants her father Chunky Panday to delete his Instagram account

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday with her father and actor Chunky Panday.

Ananya Panday, actress and daughter of Chunky Pandey, recently shared that she suggested her father to delete his Instagram account to avoid trouble caused by his random likes on the platform. The father-daughter duo recently appeared on We Are Yuvaa’s show Be A Parent Yaar. On the show, Ananya addressed her father's Instagram habits and said, ''You on Instagram needs to be deleted because you just keep liking anything without reading it and getting them into more trouble.''

Chunky's heartwarming reply

Responding to her daughter's suggestion, Chunky said, ''I just keep liking wherever I see your photograph.'' Not only this, Ananya also asked her father ''Do you think I am a good actor?'' In reply, Chunky jokingly said, ''At home or on screen?'' During the chat, Chunky also teased her about reading scripts before signing roles, to which, Ananya quipped, ''You are not allowed to give me advice after Liger.''

On the work front

On the professional front, Chunky will next feature in Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Housefull 5 alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Jackie Shroff, Johny Lever, Fardeen Khan, and Sonam Bajwa, among others. The film is expected to hit the big screens in June next year. Apart from this, he will also stars in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. He also has Hera Pheri 3, Donali, Ronny n Rocky, Saale Aashiq and The Royals in his kitty.

On the other hand, Ananya was last seen in Call Me Bae, which was a digital-only release and landed on Netflix. She will next star in Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair alongside Akshay Kumar. She also has Run For Young, Chand Mera Dil and Darbadar in the pipeline.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule crosses USD 2 million mark in overseas for its opening day