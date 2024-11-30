Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule crosses USD 2 million mark in overseas for its opening day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2: The Rule will release on December 5, 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is set to hit the big screens next week on December 5. The highly-anticipated flick has already been declared a 'mega blockbuster' by several trade analyst much ahead of its theatrical release. A few months ago, the deal for Pushpa 2's digital and satellite rights also made headlines for being the highest so far for any film. In theatrical terms as well, the film is expected to shatter several box office records.

As per Sacnilk, the film has already crossed 2 million USD mark in the overseas market only for its Day 1 pre-sales. In North America, the opening day pre-sales are over USD 1.80 million, including USD 1.6 million for the premiere alone. The total advance booking gross (for all days) in NA has crossed 2 million which is said to be the fastest for an Indian title with a week still to go for the release.

The report by Sacnilk also states that apart from North America, Pushpa 2 has scored over USD 230,000 advance sales in the UK for the opening day while Gulf booking is around USD 80,000 and Australia and other market sales are USD 215,000 so far. The total overseas pre-sales for the film are around USD 2.30 million (Rs 19.50 crores) for the first day.

The trade is expecting Rs 50 crore opening for Pushpa 2 which will be the biggest for a Allu Arjun-starrer. North America is alone heading for a USD 3 million opening which will be among the biggest for an Indian movie ever.

CBFC Certification

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed Pushpa 2: The Rule to undergo three minor changes in its dialogues and minor scene changes. The Indian censor board allowed the makers of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer to go ahead with its scheduled release after suggesting muting of three expletives. The film has been granted U/A certificate.

