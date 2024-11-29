Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Vs Varun Dhawan's Baby John: Which film will rule box office in December?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baby John will hit cinemas in the first and last week of December respectively.

Indian cinema witnessed ups and downs throughout 2024 as some films churned out big numbers at the box office while a few big budget films tanked miserably. Since the last month of the year is still left wherein two big films are set to arrive in theatres. The first one to release in cinemas is Allu Arjun-starrer pan-India film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will hit the big screens on December 5. The next one is Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's actioner Baby John. The anticipated among the moviegoers for both films are quite high and trade analysts have predicted a good box office run for them.

Pushpa 2 vs Baby John

On one hand, pan-India film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is releasing in cinemas on December 5. It is one of the most-awaited film of 2024 and some of the film pundits have already declared it as 'mega blockbuster'. The action drama film has already reportedly minted over Rs 1,000 crore even before its theatrical release from theatre rights and digital rights. Some reports claim that the music rights for Pushap 2 have been sold for Rs 65 crore and satellite rights for Rs 85 crore.

On the other hand, Baby John is set to release in cinemas on December 25, on the occasion of Christmas. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Since Varun Dhawan's last outing as an action hero in Citadel: Honey Bunny was applauded by the audience, fans of the actor are confident enough and expecting the same level of performance from him in Baby John.

Box Office Predictions

As Pushpa 2 is one of the highly anticipated flicks on the year, it is expected to easily surpass the Rs 1,000 crore mark in few weeks of its theatrical release. On the contrary, since Baby John is not a pan-India release, hence, expecting such big box office from is not possible, However, looking at the recent trends in Bollywood films only action and horror comedy films have made it to the top at the box office. It will be interesting to find out which film manages to churn out big for their producers and gain momentum for the Indian film industry ahead of 2025.

