From Mismatched Season 3 to Squid Game Season 2: New titles releasing on Netflix in December 2024

Check out the list of titles releasing on Netflix next month.

Netflix, popular streaming giant, is all set to entertain you with a number of fresh titles premiering on the platform in the last month of 2024. Netflix has unveiled the list of all the films and web shows that will be arriving on the platform in December. The audience will have a plethora of options to pick and watch their favourite genres at the click of a button and at the comfort of their home. The list includes titles such as the popular Korean season Squid Game's new season and the Indian romantic drama show Mismatched Season 3. Check out the complete list.

December 3

Fortune Feimstar: Crushing It

The Ultimatum Choices

December 4

Churchill At War

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Tomorrow And I

The Only Girl In The Orchestra

That Christmas

The Children's Train

December 5

Jentry Chau Vs The Underworld

Black Doves

Beastars

Civilization VI

December 6

Echoes Of The Past

Mary

Camp Crasher

Biggest Heist Ever

A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter

December 9

The Great British Baking Show

December 10

Polo

Rugged Rugby: Conquer Or Die

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...

Monument Valley 3

December 11

One Hundred Years of Solitude

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga

Queer Eye

Makayla's Voice: A Letter To The World

Maria

December 12

No Good Deed

La Palma

December 13

1992

Mismatched Season 3

Disaster Holiday

Carry-On

December 17

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It

Squid Game: Unleashed (GAME)

December 18

The Manny

Julia's Stepping Stones

December 19

The Dragon Prince

Virgin River

December 20

UniverXO Dabiz

Ferry 2

Umjolo: Day Ones

The Six Triple Eight

December 24

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

December 25

Christmas Gameday: Chiefs Vs Steelers

Christmas Gameday: Ravens Vs Texans

December 26

Squid Game Season 2

December 31

Avicii: My Last Show

Avicii: I'm Tim

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind At Radio City Music Hall