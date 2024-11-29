From Mismatched Season 3 to Squid Game Season 2: New titles releasing on Netflix in December 2024

Netflix, popular streaming giant, is all set to entertain you with a number of fresh titles premiering on the platform in the last month of 2024. Netflix has unveiled the list of all the films and web shows that will be arriving on the platform in December. The audience will have a plethora of options to pick and watch their favourite genres at the click of a button and at the comfort of their home. The list includes titles such as the popular Korean season Squid Game's new season and the Indian romantic drama show Mismatched Season 3. Check out the complete list.
December 3
Fortune Feimstar: Crushing It
The Ultimatum Choices
December 4
Churchill At War
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Tomorrow And I
The Only Girl In The Orchestra
That Christmas
The Children's Train
December 5
Jentry Chau Vs The Underworld
Black Doves
Beastars
Civilization VI
December 6
Echoes Of The Past
Mary
Camp Crasher
Biggest Heist Ever
A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter
December 9
The Great British Baking Show
December 10
Polo
Rugged Rugby: Conquer Or Die
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...
Monument Valley 3
December 11
One Hundred Years of Solitude
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga
Queer Eye
Makayla's Voice: A Letter To The World
Maria
December 12
No Good Deed
La Palma
December 13
1992
Mismatched Season 3
Disaster Holiday
Carry-On
December 17
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma
Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It
Squid Game: Unleashed (GAME)
December 18
The Manny
Julia's Stepping Stones
December 19
The Dragon Prince
Virgin River
December 20
UniverXO Dabiz
Ferry 2
Umjolo: Day Ones
The Six Triple Eight
December 24
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
December 25
Christmas Gameday: Chiefs Vs Steelers
Christmas Gameday: Ravens Vs Texans
December 26
Squid Game Season 2
December 31
Avicii: My Last Show
Avicii: I'm Tim
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind At Radio City Music Hall