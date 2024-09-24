Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 to Aishwarya Rai's Taal, films releasing in theatres this Friday

Follow us on Image Source : PVR Films releasing in theatres this Friday

From an action-packed thriller to a heartwarming family drama, this week holds several interesting theatrical releases. You will also get to watch an inspiring political biopic to a touching tale of friendship this Friday. And if that's not enough, the classic Taal is back on the big screen to stir up some nostalgia. So let's have a look at films that will hit theatres on the last Friday of September 2024.

Devara: Part 1

Prepare to be swept away by Devara: Part 1, an action-packed film set to take over the big screen. Directed by Koratala Siva, known for blockbusters like Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage, this movie is gearing up for a massive release. Jr NTR takes on twin roles, playing both a father and a son, promising double the action and excitement. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in the South with a key role, while Saif Ali Khan steps in as the villain for the first time in a South Indian film.

Binny and Family

Binny and Family is a warm and touching film that explores the ups and downs of family relationships across three generations. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathi, the movie follows Binny, a lively London teenager and her no-nonsense grandfather from a small town in Bihar. Their relationship is full of clashes but has sweet and emotional moments, too. Veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor plays the strict and loving grandfather. The film also introduces Anjini Dhawan (Varun Dhawan's niece) as the spunky Binny. Binny and Family, charming and emotional, is a refreshing take on the changing family dynamics, showing how even the biggest generational gaps can be bridged with love and understanding.

Dharmaveer 2

Dharmaveer 2 takes us deeper into the life of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Dighe was a political figure who left a lasting impact on Maharashtra. Directed by Pravin Tarde, this sequel to the 2022 hit continues to explore the legacy of Dighe, known as the mentor of Maharashtra's current Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. The film highlights Dighe's influence on Maharashtra's political landscape. Prasad Oak returns as Anand Dighe, bringing to life his journey from a local leader to a significant political figure whose principles and leadership inspired many. With strong performances from actors like Kshitish Date and Abhijeet Khandekar, Dharmaveer 2 promises to be inspiring and emotional.

Meiyazhagan

Meiyazhagan brings together the exciting duo of Karthi and Arvind Swamy in a rural, feel-good family drama directed by C Prem Kumar, known for his blockbuster 96. Originally envisioned as a book, the film now sees Karthi and Arvind Swamy stepping into the main character roles. With music by Govind Vasantha, adding to the magic is veteran star Kamal Haasan, who has lent his voice to two songs in the movie. This under-two-hour humanity drama promises to be heartwarming, engaging and emotional.

Taal (re-release)

Originally released in August 1999, Taal is a romantic drama that explores the love story of Mansi (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), a gifted and soulful singer and dancer from a small town and Manav (Akshaye Khanna), the son of a wealthy industrialist. It delves into the cultural differences that affect the couple's romantic journey and the misunderstandings it creates. Directed by Subhash Ghai, Taal is a beautiful film with an unforgettable soundtrack by AR Rahman. Anil Kapoor shines playing the role of music producer Vikrant Kapoor, making it one of his most memorable performances. The film will only be released in PVR INOX.

