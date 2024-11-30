'Josh' actor Sharad Kapoor faces molestation accusations by 32-year-old woman, FIR filed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sharad Kapoor played a key role in Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai-starrer Josh.

Actor Sharad Kapoor, known for playing Prakash Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Josh, has landed in big trouble. He has been accused of molestation by a 32-year-old woman, who claimed he invited her to his home under the guise of discussing a project. The complainant also alleged that Sharad made unwanted advances and sent lewd messages.

The Khar Police have filed a case against him under sections 74, 75, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and he has been summoned for questioning regarding the allegations. According to the police officials, the incident reportedly occurred on November 26, 2024, when the victim was invited to Kapoor's office under the pretence of discussing work on video reels.

"Upon arrival, she claimed Kapoor was inappropriately dressed and attempted to assault her. Following the incident, she received obscene messages from Kapoor, including a voice note that further distressed her. The victim has sought legal action against him, highlighting the need for accountability in the entertainment industry," as per Police officials.

However, there has been no comment from the actor on the allegations so far. Meanwhile on the work front, Sharad Kapoor has not been quite active in films. However, he has worked on a few projects recently. His last one was an Indo-Polish romantic thriller film, No Means No.

