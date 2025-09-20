Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection: How much Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar starrer earned on day 1? The third instalment in the popular courtroom franchise, 'Jolly LLB 3,' was released on Friday, September 19. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the film had a bumper opening.

New Delhi:

Jolly LLB 3 received a positive response from the audience, who had been eagerly awaiting this courtroom drama. This is the third instalment in the popular courtroom drama film series. This time, the story, based on justice, is spiced with humour.

Jolly LLB 3 is also special as it features both the Jollys, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. How much of a charm did it have on the audience on day 1? Let's find out.

Jolly LLB 3 gets bumper opening

Jolly LLB 3 is directed by Subhash Kapoor, as in the previous two films. Arshad Warsi played the lead role in the franchise's first film, Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar played the lead role in the second film, Jolly LLB 2. Now, both stars are back in the third film. As for the film's opening day collections, according to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 debuted with Rs 12.50 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 budget

Media reports indicate the budget for Jolly LLB 3 was around Rs 120 crore. Consequently, the initial collections are currently not as expected. However, they are expected to increase until the final results are available. A film that collects 10% of its budget on the first day would be considered average. A 20% collection indicates a good opening. Therefore, Jolly LLB 3 should double its digital business.

Previous film collections

The previous two films in this courtroom franchise were also well-received. The first film, Jolly LLB, was released in 2013 and it earned Rs 3.05 crore on opening day. Meanwhile, the second film, Jolly LLB 2, was released in 2017 and opened with Rs 13.20 crore on its first day. Currently, Jolly LLB 3 is lagging behind the second film.

Jolly LLB 3 plot

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Gajraj Rao, Seema Biswas and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. It revolves around a farmer's family, who tries to save his land, but is forced to commit suicide by powerful forces and corrupt politicians. His widow (Seema Biswas) goes to court seeking justice. In the courtroom, Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and Jolly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi) face off on different sides.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Vs Arshad Warsi starrer has triple dose of laughter and conflict