Jhund, The Batman, Radhe Shyam, RRR, Bachchhan Paandey and other movies releasing in March 2022

Some anticipated films like Jhund, The Batman, Radhe Shyam and RRR will be released in March

Last year's blockbuster hits No Time To Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set for streaming debut

James, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Don are some of the regional films to look out for in March

The box office collections of last year's releases like Pushpa: The Rise, Spider-Man: No Way Home to the most recent ones like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Valimai and Bheemla Nayak have confirmed that the theatre business is all set to make a comeback after reeling under COVID-19 crisis for close to two years. March onwards, bigger stars will be gracing the big screens, with some of the most anticipated releases lined up. Meanwhile, OTT will continue to fuel the entertainment quotient for those wanting to enjoy movies at home. We take a look at the movie release line-up for March.

No Time To Die

No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, will start streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video from March 4. It stars Daniel Craig as Agent 007.

Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan and acclaimed Marathi director Nagraj Manjule's long-awaited Jhund will be released in cinema halls on March 4. The movie's upbeat music has been scored by Ajay-Atul. Jhund tells the story of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, played by Big B who transformed the lives of the underprivileged by teaching them football.

The Batman

Highly-awaited The Batman is set to release worldwide on March 4, with Robert Pattinson taking on the role of the Caped Crusador and Zoe Kravitz coming in as Catwoman. The hype around this movie is unreal and it is expected to shatter box office records.

Toolsidas Junior

The sports drama is based in the world of snooker. It stars Sanjay Dutt and the late Rajiv Kapoor and will release in cinema halls on March 4.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Tamil star Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan is an action entertainer. It is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on March 10.

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir genocide. It is scheduled to release on March 11.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam is slated for its grand release on March 11 in cinema halls. Prabhas plays a romantic hero Vikramaditya in this movie, which has been delayed several times amid the COVID-19 scare.

James

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's posthumous release James is set to debut in theaters on March 17, which will mark his first birth anniversary. Puneeth plays a soldier in this film.

Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey will arrive in theatres during the festival of Holi on March 18. The action-comedy is directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's period epic RRR is finally set to release in cinema halls on March 25. It stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan with cameo roles from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. It is one of the highly anticipated films of this year and directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highest-grossing movie of 2021, will be available on-demand starting March 22. Though the film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it won't be included on Disney Plus. Instead, you'll have to buy it for USD 20 (roughly Rs 1500) from streaming retailers like Amazon and Vudu.

Don

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's action-comedy Don is set to be released in cinema halls on March 25.