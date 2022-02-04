Jaya Bachchan tests COVID positive, actress-politician isolating at home

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan tests COVID positive. The COVID report of actor-politician came positive on 31st January. After the diagnosis, Jaya is in home isolation. Sharing information with India TV, Dr Ajit, the BMC Ward Officer of Juhu told that the Bachchan family gets a checkup done every month along with the staff. During the same, Jaya Bachchan's COVID report came positive. Before that Shweta Bachchan's COVID report also came positive.

Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi were shooting for Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi when Azmi was found to be Covid positive.

Shabana had shared her COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post. She also urged those who came in close contact with her to get tested. "Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," Azmi wrote in the caption of the post shared on Feb 1st.

Meanwhile. Karan Johar-directed "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Dharmendra. While Farah Khan will do the choreography of songs, Manish Malhotra has taken the onus of costumes design. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working on the film as one of the assistant directors. The film is written by Shashank Khaitan (Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ajeeb Daastaans), Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

--inputs by Namrata Dubey