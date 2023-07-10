Jawan prevue out: Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film will steal your heart all over again

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

The highly-anticipated Jawan prevue is finally out on Monday. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and marks the first-ever collaboration of SRK and the filmmaker. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles. The film will also see Sanya Malhotra and will hit the silver screen on September 7 this year in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The prevue starts with Shah Rukh Khan's impactful voiceover. "Main jab villain banta hoon, mere samne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakta," says King Khan. It also gives a glimpse of Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Thalapathy Vijay. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to prove his versatility in a double role. He will remind you of Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Rahul Mehra from Darr at the same time. And yes, SRK will steal your heart all over again.

Watch Jawan Prevue here:

Ahead of its prevue release, King Khan teased his fans on Sunday by sharing an announcement video. The text in the video said, "Jawan prevue at 10:30 am on July 11, Ready ah? Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?...Main bhi aap hoom....#JawanPrevueon10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Watch the video here:

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Meanwhile, there have been reports of Shah Rukh Khan shooting a special song for Jawan in Dubai. The music video will be shot for more than six days.

