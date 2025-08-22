Jaswinder Bhalla passes away: A look at the Punjabi actor's career - Carry on Jatta, Jatt and Juliet and more Jaswinde Bhalla death news: The veteran Punjabi actor and comedian breathed his last at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was 65. The last rites will be carried out on Saturday, August 23.

Mohali:

Popular Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, known for hit films like Mel Karade Rabba, Jatt and Juliet, Carry On Jatta, and Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua, passed away in Mohali on Friday.

He was 65.

Jaswinder Bhalla cause of death

The veteran actor had been unwell for a long time and breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. His last rites will be performed tomorrow in Balongi, Mohali on Saturday, August 23.

Jaswinder acting and comedy career

Jaswinder Bhalla began his acting career in 1988 with the comedy series Chhankata, where he portrayed the character Chacha Chatra alongside co-stars Bal Mukand Sharma and Neelu. He later became widely known for his performances in Punjabi cinema.

Bhalla made his Punjabi film debut with Dulla Bhatti and went on to appear in several successful films. His notable works include Chak De Phatte, Carry On Jatta, and Daddy Cool Munde Fool, which remain audience favourites.

Jaswinder academic career

Apart from acting, Jaswinder Bhalla had a distinguished academic career. He joined Punjab Agricultural University as a lecturer in Agricultural Extension Education in 1989 and retired as the head of the department in 2020. He earned a BSc Agriculture (Hons) and an MSc (Extension Education) from Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, in 1982 and 1985 respectively. Before joining PAU, he served as AI/ADO in the Department of Agriculture, Punjab for five years. He later completed his Ph.D. (Agri. Extension) as an in-service candidate from CCSU, Meerut in 2000.

Jaswinder Bhalla's family and personal life

Jaswinder Bhalla was married to Paramjit Kaur Bhalla, and the couple had two children - a son, Yuvraj Bhalla, and a daughter, Jasmine Bhalla. Yuvraj has followed his father’s path by making his debut in the Punjabi film industry.

Known for being deeply family-oriented, Bhalla often shared moments from his personal life on social media. He frequently expressed his gratitude for his family’s unwavering support throughout his career. His wife, Paramjit, remained a constant companion, often seen by his side at various events and award ceremonies.