Watch: Jasmine Sandlas stops concert, chants 'Wahe Guru' after barricade collapse sparks panic

New Delhi:

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has been riding high on the success of her recent songs, especially Jaiye Sajna from Dhurandhar Part 2. The singer is currently touring different cities with live performances and recently performed in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. However, what was supposed to be an energetic concert suddenly turned chaotic after an unexpected incident forced the show to stop midway. Videos from the venue are now circulating widely on social media.

What happened during Jasmine Sandlas' Dehradun concert?

According to clips going viral online, Jasmine Sandlas was in the middle of her performance when the crowd enthusiastically sang along to her songs. In the middle of the concert, the iron barricades placed near the audience suddenly collapsed. Several people standing close to the barricade lost balance and fell, creating panic among the crowd. Within moments, people started rushing around as chaos broke out at the venue.

Jasmine appeared visibly shaken after witnessing the situation from the stage. She immediately stopped the performance and began chanting “Wahe Guru, Wahe Guru” on the mic. She then called out to her security team and asked them to help the audience members and control the situation. The singer later apologised to the crowd and said she felt deeply sorry about whatever had happened during the concert.

When Jasmine Sandlas spoke about Dhurandhar

Soon after the release of Dhurandhar Part 2, Jasmine Sandlas spoke to Humans of Bombay, and said, “I think it is the best Hindi film of all time. Now it is a massive statement but it is so appropriate matlab aur batao itne saalon mein aisi kaun si film thi, Dhurandhar ya Dhurandhar The Revenge se ilawa, jisne sabki hypnotise hi kar diya, jisne sara social media take over kiya hua hain (In the recent past, which other film, except these two, have hypnotised viewers in such a manner, where it is a rage in social media)?”

She added, “Jis film ko dekhne ke liye tickets nahi milte hain, theatres main! I have not seen a frenzy like this in many, many years. I happen to be a part of it, I am so lucky! I feel like my prayers have been answered. A lot of us have been so invested in this masterpiece that is Dhurandhar The Revenge… that people are feeling the music, the movie, globally.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have performed strongly at the box office, with tracks like Shararat and Jaiye Sajna adding to film's rich music album. Earlier this year too, Jasmine had made headlines during her Ahmedabad concert after a video of her pouring water on herself on stage went viral. At the time, some social media users had also accused her of lip-syncing during the show. However, her popularity remained unaffected by the controversies.

Also read: Jaiye Sajana singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals how she broke free from alcohol addiction: 'Prayed so much to God'