Bollywood celebs hail Janata Curfew Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia urge fans to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 19, made a historical speech and urged citizens of India to observe Janata Curfew to fight the coronavirus outbreak. He suggested the idea of self-curfew and asked the people to stay indoors on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. This is a trial run to test self-isolation to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Now, several Bollywood stars are taking to social media to express support to PM Modi's initiative urging India to fight coronavirus in the right manner.