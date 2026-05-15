Jackky Bhagnani reviews 'pride and my love' Rakul Preet's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 'You were outstanding'

New Delhi:

Actor Jackky Bhagnani recently watched the romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and shared his thoughts on the film through his Instagram handle. He praised the cast and called it "what a laugh riot," adding that he "couldn't stop laughing throughout." He also lauded his "pride and love" Rakul Preet Singh's performance, calling her "outstanding."

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film hit theatres on May 15, 2026. Jackky Bhagnani also appreciated the director for his understanding of the genre. Read on to know what he said about the other cast members.

Jackky Bhagnani reviews 'pride and my love' Rakul Preet's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

On Friday, Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram Story and wrote, "Saw Pati Patni Aur Woh Do last night and what a laugh riot. Couldn’t stop laughing throughout." Praising the star cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Ayushmann Khuranna and Sara Ali Khan, he wrote, "@wamiqagabbi you’ve truly shined. @saraalikhan95 one of your best performances yet. @ayushmannk buddy, you absolutely nailed this one. No one could’ve pulled this character off better than you."

While talking about his wife Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky wrote, "And last but never the least, my pride and my love @rakulpreet – you were outstanding as Nilofar. Knowing how different the character is from you in real life made the performance even more special. You were brilliant and hilarious." In the end, he thanked the entire team and T-Series, writing, "All the best to the entire team @tseries.official." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JACKKY BHAGNANI )Screengrab taken from Jackky Bhagnani's Instagram story.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Plot and cast

The film revolves around a seemingly perfect marriage in Prayagraj that takes a chaotic turn after one decision sparks a series of misunderstandings, suspicion, and humorous situations. It features a star-studded cast which includes, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, in key roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do movie review

India TV in its review of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do rated the movie with 2 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads, "Overall, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is the kind of film you can watch when you have nothing else to do and simply want to switch off your brain for some light entertainment. The film is neither very good nor very bad; it is just an average comedy. If you are a huge fan of Ayushmann Khurrana, you may still watch it once, but if you are looking for a film that genuinely makes you laugh and offers something fresh, this movie may disappoint you. Both the film’s message and comedy feel weak. It can still be watched for the performances of Tigmanshu Dhulia and Wamiqa Gabbi, otherwise it feels like a film worth waiting for on OTT."

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy feels stuck between old jokes and new chaos