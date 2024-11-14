Jaaved Jaaferi finally shares update on Dhamaal 4, reveals film set to begin shooting on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB The last instalment in the Dhamaal series was released in 2019.

Jaaved Jaaferi, who played Manav in the Dhamaal franchise has finally broken the silence and updated his fans about the upcoming fourth instalment in the series. While speaking to news agency ANI, Jaaferi shared his thoughts on the Dhamaal series and revealed that the fourth film in the franchise is on the way, with shooting set to begin 'early next year'. ''The first one was the best, for me. Now they're coming up with a fourth one. We're going to start shooting sometime early next year,'' he said.

Dhamaal was released in 2007 and was a surprising blockbuster. The makers came up with its sequel in 2011 titled Double Dhamaal. The third film in the series was released in 2019 and featured Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Apart from this, the actor also talked about how comedy and filmmaking have evolved over the years. He mentioned that 'cinema changes' as the 'world changes'. "In comedy, there's an old saying: art reflects life, and life reflects art. Cinema changes as the world changes. Unless it's a period film, it has to reflect what's happening around you. Like music, you see it change over the decades - from the 60s, and 70s, to now. That's how it is with everything creative," the actor shared.

Apart from Dhamaal, Jaaved Jaaferi will next be seen in The Magic of Shiri alongside Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The trailer of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Jaaved Jaaferi's show The Magic of Shiri was unveiled earlier this month. The trailer portrays the "journey of a woman pursuing her dreams in the enchanting world of magic." The Magic of Shiri will be out on JioCinema Premium from November 14.

