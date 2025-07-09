Is it official? Samantha Ruth Prabhu walks hand-in-hand with Raj Nidimoru on US trip | See Pic Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in the news these days for allegedly dating Raj Nidimoru. The actress' recent post has fueled these rumours further.

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very active on social media. In her recent Instagram post, she shared glimpses of her USA vacation. In the photos, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress can be seen having fun with friends and enjoying her favourite food. But, along with this, another picture has caught the attention of the netizens. Yes! In the photo, the actress can be seen walking on the US road with her rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru. With this, the talks about their relationship have intensified. Netizens are even guessing that the couple has made it official.

Samantha and Raj's picture

Samantha has shared a post from her Instagram account. She has shared photos of her Detroit vacation. In one picture, her alleged boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru, is also seen with Samantha. Both can be seen walking on a road and are in each other's arms. The picture of both is in such a style that people are speculating about their relationship. Also, people are asking Samantha whether she has made her relationship with Raj official.

Social media reactions

A user wrote under Sam's comment section, 'Is it official?'. Another user wrote, 'I guess they are never going to stop teasing us.' Another comment read, 'I am so happy for Samantha, hope she gets what she deserves.' Another user wrote, 'I think it's official now'.

Both have maintained silence

Samantha and Raj have so far maintained silence on the rumours of their dating. Both have neither denied nor reacted to it. This post has further fueled the news of their affair. However, Samantha may not be saying anything about her love life, but the constant uploads with Raj are definitely proving the rumours right.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Raj and DK's Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, in a full-fledged role. She also played a pivotal role in her first home production film, Subham. The Telugu-language horror comedy film was directed by Praveen Kandregula.

