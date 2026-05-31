IPL 2026 Closing Ceremony: Varun-Mrunal to perform at Ahmedabad stadium along with Kailash Kher? Know here

New Delhi:

The final match of IPL 2026 is scheduled to be played today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kailash Kher may perform during the closing ceremony of this match. While Kailash Kher has not yet officially confirmed this, a viral video has sparked intense speculation among fans. Furthermore, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Pandey, and Pooja Hegde were spotted at the Ahmedabad airport; these stars may also be participating in events associated with the IPL final.

Will Kailash Kher perform at IPL final?

A video has gone viral on social media showing Kailash Kher at the Ahmedabad airport. In the clip, he is seen wearing a mask and appears to be conversing with someone. Similarly, another video is circulating online in which one of Kailash Kher's songs is playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while junior artists are seen performing to the track.

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal and Pooja Hegde spotted in Ahmedabad

A video featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Pandey, and Pooja Hegde has also gone viral on social media. All three were spotted at the Ahmedabad airport. Varun even took the time to dance with fans at the airport. Their upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is set to be released soon, and the entire star cast is currently engaged in promoting it. Amidst these promotional activities, there is a strong possibility that they will also attend the IPL final match.

Who will play in the final match?

The IPL 2026 final match will be contested between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. If Royal Challengers Bangalore win this match, they will become the second team to clinch the IPL title twice. The situation is similar for Gujarat Titans; should they win the final match, they too will claim the IPL trophy for the second time.

The IPL 2026 final can be viewed at Jio Hotstar and Star Sports Network in multiple languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada) from 7:00 PM onwards.

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