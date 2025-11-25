International Emmy Awards 2025: Anna Maxwell Martin wins Best Actress Award | See full winners list Team Amar Singh Chamkila (Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali) failed to bring an Emmy to India. Read further to have a look at the International Emmy Awards 2025 winners.

New Delhi:

The International Emmy Awards 2025 were held at New York's Hilton Midtown on November 25. The night was one to remember, as it celebrated stories beyond borders, honoring artists and creators whose work moved audiences across continents. However, India failed to win any award on the occasion but still this year's ceremony felt especially special, as it had a diverse lineup of nominees from India, Spain, South Korea, the UK, Latin America and more to a truly global stage.

From breakthrough performances to powerful dramas inspired by real life, the 2025 winners reflected both the evolution of world entertainment and the growing influence of international narratives. Let's have a look at the winners of 53rd International Emmys.

International Emmy Awards 2025 winners

Arts Programming Award: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days

Best Performance By An Actor: Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto [I, Addict]

Best Performance by an Actress: Anna Maxwell Martin for Until I Kill You

Best Short-Form Series: La Mediatrice (The Mediator)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Lost Boys and Fairies

Emmys for Current Affairs: Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza

International Emmy for News: Gaza, Search For Life

Best Sports Documentary: It's all over: The Kiss That Changed The Spanish Football

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Shaolin in Heroes: Denmark

International Emmy for Drama Series: Rivals

Best Kids: Animation: Bluey

International Emmy for Kids: Live-Action: Fallen

Kids: Factual & Entertainment: Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie War Das So In Der Ddr? [On Fritzi’s Traces – What Was It Like in the Gdr?]

International Emmy for Comedy: Ludwig

International Emmy for Documentary: Hell Jumper

International Emmy for Telenovela: The Good and The Bad

