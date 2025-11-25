International Emmy Awards 2025: Anna Maxwell Martin wins Best Actress Award | See full winners list

The International Emmy Awards 2025 were held at New York's Hilton Midtown on November 25. The night was one to remember, as it celebrated stories beyond borders, honoring artists and creators whose work moved audiences across continents. However, India failed to win any award on the occasion but still this year's ceremony felt especially special, as it had a diverse lineup of nominees from India, Spain, South Korea, the UK, Latin America and more to a truly global stage.
From breakthrough performances to powerful dramas inspired by real life, the 2025 winners reflected both the evolution of world entertainment and the growing influence of international narratives. Let's have a look at the winners of 53rd International Emmys.
International Emmy Awards 2025 winners
- Arts Programming Award: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days
- Best Performance By An Actor: Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto [I, Addict]
- Best Performance by an Actress: Anna Maxwell Martin for Until I Kill You
- Best Short-Form Series: La Mediatrice (The Mediator)
- Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Lost Boys and Fairies
- Emmys for Current Affairs: Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza
- International Emmy for News: Gaza, Search For Life
- Best Sports Documentary: It's all over: The Kiss That Changed The Spanish Football
- Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Shaolin in Heroes: Denmark
- International Emmy for Drama Series: Rivals
- Best Kids: Animation: Bluey
- International Emmy for Kids: Live-Action: Fallen
- Kids: Factual & Entertainment: Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie War Das So In Der Ddr? [On Fritzi’s Traces – What Was It Like in the Gdr?]
- International Emmy for Comedy: Ludwig
- International Emmy for Documentary: Hell Jumper
- International Emmy for Telenovela: The Good and The Bad
