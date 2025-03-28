India TV to Launch 'Filmy Hustle', an Entertainment Podcast for its Streaming Audience A new entertainment podcast, 'Filmy Hustle' will stream on India TV's CTV app and its YouTube channel, starting March 30, 2025, with new episodes every Sunday.

New Delhi: India TV, a leading news and broadcasting channel, is set to launch a new podcast, "Filmy Hustle." This interactive show will feature actors, directors, producers, singers, and film critics discussing the challenges and behind-the-scenes aspects of the Indian film industry. The podcast will stream on India TV's CTV app and its YouTube channel, starting March 30, 2025, with new episodes every Sunday.

This podcast launch is part of a strategic content partnership between India TV and RosePod, a business unit of Rose Audio Visuals. This collaboration highlights the growing synergy between traditional and digital media, opening new avenues for audience engagement. By reaching new listener demographics, it sets a benchmark for India's evolving streaming and podcasting landscape.

Hosted by Akkshay Rathie, Director of Aashirwad Theaters Pvt Ltd, the podcast will feature an exciting lineup of guests from the Indian film industry, including R. Madhavan, Ram Gopal Varma, Anurag Kashyap, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Kabir Khan. It will offer candid conversations about filmmaking, covering shooting-related struggles, creative challenges, and production issues encountered throughout the process. This will provide cinephiles with insights into the vision and foundation that lead to achievement and success. The show is scheduled for a total of 10 episodes.

Ms. Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, stated, "The magic of cinema extends beyond what we see on screen. 'Filmy Hustle' is our attempt to bring fans closer to the art of filmmaking by sharing stories from the people involved. These candid discussions about the struggles and achievements of not just directors and actors, but also singers and producers, will offer insightful perspectives, allowing the audience to appreciate the essence of cinema, storytelling, and the hustle behind the screen."

Goldie Behl, Founder of Rose Audio Visuals, said, "We are excited to reach audiences through this innovative collaboration with India TV, marking a unique partnership between a news channel and a production house. For years, Akshay and I have had fascinating discussions about the intricacies of the Indian film industry. This podcast is born from that shared passion, providing audiences with rare insights into its inner workings. In a landscape often shrouded in mystery, we aim to deliver candid conversations and compelling, revealing stories."

From action sequences to performances, "Filmy Hustle" is a must-watch for movie lovers, aspiring filmmakers, and anyone interested in the creation of a film. Tune in to India TV's Smart TV Apps and YouTube channel every Sunday, starting March 30, 2025, for new episodes featuring exciting behind-the-scenes stories from Bollywood.