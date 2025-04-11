India's Got Latent case: Action likely against Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija over non-cooperation Content creators Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia are not cooperating in the India's Got Latent case.

In the latest development in India's Got Latent controversy, content creator Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia are not cooperating in the India's Got Latent case. They did not respond to the summons of Maharashtra Cyber Cell, as per India TV's sources. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell ​​had sent a summons to Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia for questioning about appearing for investigation after interrogation in the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. But only Samay Raina and Ashish Chanchlani appeared. Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija did not reply. Hence, the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police can also take legal action against them.

Earlier, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia claimed that they were being sent threatening messages on social media and other platforms. However, both of them did not file any complaint with the police.

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija on Tuesday, shared multiple screenshots of the death and rape threats she has received in the last few months. Apoorva, aka The Rebel Kid, took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of the hateful harassment she has faced since India's Got Latent controversy started. In a post, she wrote, 'Trigger Warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats, and death threats.' She wrote as the caption for the photos, 'And that's not even 1% (sic).'

India's Got Latent controversy erupted after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable remark in one of the episodes of Samay Raina's YouTube comedy show. The video of his objectional comment went viral on the internet and several complaints and FIRs were against him. Last month YouTuber Samay Raina also appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statements regarding the India's Got Latent case. The stand-up comedian who had been abroad for his live shows returned to India on March 28, 2025, after receiving multiple summons from the respective authorities.

